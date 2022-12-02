Goldi Solar releases 520-550 W line of mono PERC solar panels

From pv magazine India

India-based Goldi Solar has introduced its new HELOC Pro line of mono PERC solar modules, which are built with PV cells sourced from Indian manufacturers. They are available in mono facial and bifacial variants, with power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W.

HELOC Pro DCR modules are based on a new circuit design with multi-busbar technology, which reduces current losses. Their advanced glass and cell surface textured design ensures excellent performance in low-light environments and reduces hotspot losses, said the company.

Popular content

The modules have passed quality tests and can withstand significant snow and wind loads. The bifacial variant comes with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. The panels are eligible for the Indian government’s domestic content requirement, so they can be used in government projects.

Goldi Solar will showcase the new range at the Intersolar exhibition in Gandhinagar, India, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9.