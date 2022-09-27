Goldi Solar unveils 710 Wp heterojunction PV modules

From pv magazine India

India’s Goldi Solar will infuse over INR 5,000 crore (USD 614,660) into massive capacity expansion and backward integration by 2025, as it aims to emerge as an end-to-end vertically integrated renewable energy solutions company.

The company currently has 2.5 GW of PV module capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. It will invest in the expansion of its module capacity to 6 GW and building 5 GW of new cell manufacturing capacity by 2025. It will also invest in producing auxiliary materials like aluminum frames, junction boxes, and backsheets. It said 2 GW to 3 GW of its planned 5 GW cell capacity will become operational by December 2023.

Popular content

The company also unveiled its new HELOC̣ Plus 710 W bifacial HJT module, which is designed for commercial and industrial PV installations. The module is built with 132 half-cells and offers a conversion efficiency of up to 22.85%.

The company said its HJT module performs well in low-light environments due to its advanced glass and cell surface textured design. It said it is now going through the global certification process, with commercial availability scheduled within the next few months.