Goldi Solar unveils M10 modules

From pv magazine India

Goldi Solar, an Indian solar panel manufacturer and EPC service provider, has unveiled the HELOC̣ Pro series, featuring mono-facial and bifacial modules with M10 (182 mm x 182 mm) wafers. The new modules can be widely used in utility-scale, agricultural, industrial, and rooftop applications.

The GS10-B144-GF bifacial module features 144 half-cut monocrystalline silicon (PERC) cells and a multibusbar design. It offers power outputs ranging from 525 W to 560 W, with a power conversion efficiency of 20.3-21.7%. Rear-side can provide additional power gains of up to 30%.

“Higher module conversion efficiency and lower resistance are characteristic of half-cell structure. The new circuit design with multi-busbar technology prevents current losses. Advanced glass and cell surface textured design ensure excellent performance in the low light environment and reduced hot-spot losses,” said Goldi Solar.

The bifacial mono PERC module weighs 32 kg and measures 2,278 mm ×1,133 mm × 35 mm. It can withstand snow loads of up to 5,400 Pa and 2,400 Pa of wind load.

“The modules will be available by the end of (the third quarter of fiscal) 2022. Products will be available both in India and overseas markets,” said the manufacturer, adding the panels will carry a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

Goldi Solar also plans to facilitate backward integration by setting up a multi-gigawatt solar cell manufacturing line and supporting the ecosystem through the manufacturing of raw materials used in solar modules.