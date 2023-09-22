GoodWe offering carport solar panels in Australia

A 99 kW solar carport structure at the Council Administration Building, Mullumbimby, New South Wales.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screen-Shot-2020-09-08-at-2.39.06-pm-600×399.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screen-Shot-2020-09-08-at-2.39.06-pm-1200×799-1.jpg”>

From pv magazine Australia

GoodWe has started offering its Polaris Series solar carport panels in Australia as part of a broader push into the nation’s building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

The Polaris panels are tailored for carports and shade rooftops, said the company.

“The products effectively overcome significant limitations found in conventional panels for similar applications,” said Apollo Chai, head of BIPV marketing for GoodWe Australia. “It adapts to diverse application scenarios, including carports, flat-to-pitched roof conversions, and sun sheds.”

Traditional panels face barriers in carports and solar shading applications due to issues related to water drainage and wiring, including safety hazards caused by exposed wiring in traditional modules, according to GoodWe. Popular content

It noted that the Polaris Series addresses these issues in its design, which includes water-protective grooves to contain wiring. GoodWe said the Polaris panels are capable of withstanding static loads of up to 5400 Pa on the front side and 2400 Pa on the back, making them equipped for extreme weather conditions, including hurricanes.

The Polaris panels have a power output of 550 W and an efficiency of 20.4%. They are certified by Germany’s TÜV and have been included in the Clean Energy Council’s approved product list.

GoodWe introduced two other BIPV products to the Australian market in the last year, including the ultra lightweight Galaxy panel, designed for low load-bearing rooftops, and a solar tile known as Sunshine Tiles.

GoodWe says its Polaris panel is specialised for carport and solar shading applications.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Screen-Shot-2023-09-20-at-1.58.51-pm-600×322-1.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2023/09/Screen-Shot-2023-09-20-at-1.58.51-pm-1200×644.png”>