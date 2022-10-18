GoodWe unveils high-voltage hybrid inverter for C&I applications

GoodWe’s new hybrid inverters have efficiency ratings of 98.0% and European efficiency ratings of 97.5 %. They are available in five versions, with power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW.

GoodWe has developed a new three-phase hybrid inverter for applications in commercial and residential PV projects.

The Chinese manufacturer describes the GoodWe ET 15-30kW Series inverter as a high-voltage device that facilitates energy back-up, peak shaving, and load management.

“The new hybrid inverter models represent an extension of GoodWe’s popular ET Series,” it said. “Meeting the needs of larger residential PV rooftops while also introducing a solution for small C&I systems, the 15 kW to 30 kW models allow for DC input current of 15 A for each string, thus matching well with high-power solar modules. Furthermore, the series offers up to 150% DC input oversizing to maximize energy production and achieve high levels of self-consumption and reduction of electricity bills.”

The inverter is available in five versions with power output ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW and a weight spanning from 48 kg to 54 kg, with all devices measuring 520 mm × 660 mm × 22 mm.

The new product has an efficiency of 98.0%, a European efficiency rate of 97.5 %, and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.9%. The maximum input voltage is 1,000V and the MPP voltage range is between 200 V and 850 V. It also features has an operating temperature range of -35 C to 60 C and IP66-rated protection.

The inverter incorporates a lithium-ion battery with a voltage range of 200 V to 800 V and a maximum charge/discharge current of 50 A.

“In addition to the high-capacity range, the storage inverter is characterized by its strong overloading capability in back-up mode,” GoodWe said. “This feature enables uninterrupted operation even when surge power demand exceeds the inverter’s nominal power rating. Moreover, the ET Series presents peak shaving that balances power demand and grid power imported, to effectively reduce peak power demand from the grid. Thanks to dry contacts in the inverter, external loads such as heat pumps can also be flexibly activated to optimize energy consumption.”

The company says the new product enables a project configuration of eight batteries connected in parallel, with the total storage capacity of 131 kWh.

“This high-quality inverter can be combined with a range of battery capacities and brands, including the GoodWe high-voltage battery Lynx Home F PLUS+ Series,” said the company.