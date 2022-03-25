Google-backed Glance acquires gaming platform Gambit in NFT push

Glance has acquired India’s Gambit as the Google-backed firm looks to supercharge its mobile games offerings and introduce NFTs to its Gen-Z users, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed.

Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group and COO of Glance, confirmed the acquisition but declined to share the financial terms of the deal. In an interview with TechCrunch, he said the acquisition will help the Jio Platforms-backed firm bring live game shows and NFT-based incentivisation to its users to enrich the gaming experience.

Gaming is the latest focus for Glance, which partners with phone makers to bring media, entertainment and news content to users’ lock screen on handsets. The startup piloted casual games on its platform last year and immediately found acceptance among users.

“Almost 10 million people are watching live game streaming on Glance every month. So our idea was how do we also bring live game shows on the platform?” he said.

He said NFTs will deliver a whole lot of benefits to users. “It will have utilitarian benefits — where owning the digital virtual assets will allow users to build strong character in games — and at the same time these NFTs could be listed and traded on NFT marketplaces and exchanges to help users earn.”

Shah declined to reveal which blockchain the startup is using to launch NFTs and the players it intends to partner with, noting that the web3 push of Glance is in its early days. But said Glance has been exploring the space for over nine months. The startup plans to partner with gamers and influencers as well as other gaming firms, he said. The NFTs on the platform will capture micro-moments from the game and high-order virtual avatars, he added.

This is a developing story. More to follow…