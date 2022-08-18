Google brings its Workspace Individual plan to one-person businesses in Europe

Google is bringing its Workspace Individual subscription plan to Europe, a little more than a year after first introducing the service to other markets.

Workspace is Google’s productivity and collaboration software suite formerly known as G Suite, constituting Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Tasks, Forms, among other key applications. While many of these apps are available for free individually, Google monetizes the products by charging businesses to access additional features and integrations.

With Google Workspace Individual, the internet giant is targeting “solo business owners,” specifically, who pay a monthly fee so they can access premium video calling tools, such as recording, noise cancellation, and longer group calls. They can also livestream from Google Meet to YouTube, and leverage “multi-send” for email newsletters and other marketing campaigns. Google recently announced a handful of new upcoming features too, including e-signatures baked directly into Google Docs.

Prior to now, Google Workspace Individual was only available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and Brazil, but moving forward it will be open to users in the U.K. for £7.99 per month, as well as France, Spain, Germany, and Italy for €7.99 per month.