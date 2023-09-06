Google Cloud’s CEO will discuss AI and what’s next at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

If tech could claim just one theme this year, it would, hands down, be AI. It’s absolutely everywhere, especially, one could argue, in the cloud. And if you’re going to talk about AI in the cloud, it’s tough to imagine a better candidate for that discussion than Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

We’re thrilled that Kurian will join us on the AI Stage, September 20, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs from September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Just last month during Cloud Next, its annual partner and developer conference, Google Cloud announced a flurry of AI-related products — including custom processors, generative AI products for developers and security teams, and an expanded AI assistant across Google Workspace.

But Kurian’s conversation at Disrupt is more than products-on-parade. It’ll cover Kurian’s big bet on AI and his desire to build an open ecosystem of AI partners, as well as preview what’s next for Google Cloud and AI in general.

Don’t miss this discussion about the future of AI and the cloud.

Thomas Kurian: Google Cloud, CEO

Prior to joining Google in 2019, Thomas Kurian spent 22 years at Oracle, where most recently he was president of product development. Before that, he worked at McKinsey as a business analyst and engagement manager. Kurian’s nearly 30 years of experience have given him a deep knowledge of engineering, enterprise relationships and leadership of large organizations.

Kurian received an MBA in Administration and Management from Stanford University and a BSEE in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude. He serves as a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Advisory Council and Princeton University School of Engineering Advisory Council.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save $400 before prices go up September 15.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.