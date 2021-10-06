Google confirms $1B investment into Africa, including subsea cable for faster internet

The developing world represents the best chance of growth for large internet companies, and today one of the very biggest set out its strategy for how it plans to tackle that.

Google said that it would be investing $1 billion to support “digital transformation” across Africa. This will include landing a subsea cable into the continent to enable faster internet speeds, low-interest loans for small businesses, equity investments into African startups, skills training and more.

The plans are being unveiled today at an event led by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai — putting the most senior executive at the company at the top of the event being a mark of the priority that the company is placing on the bet it’s making here.

We’ll continue to update this post with more information as the event proceeds. Please refresh the page to read more.