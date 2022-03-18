Google confirms Maps is down for some users, says it’s working on a fix

Google Maps is currently down for some users around the world as the mapping service is experiencing a partial outage, Google confirmed to TechCrunch on Friday.

“We’re seeing reports of difficulties accessing some Google Maps and Google Maps Platform services. Our team is investigating and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson from Google said in an email.

Google did not elaborate on the outage or explain what may be causing it.

The Google Maps platform status dashboard says the incident is impacting multiple Maps services, including the direction API, places library and more.

“Multiple Google Maps Platform services experiencing high rates of error, including several Web Services and the Maps Javascript API and services. We are still assessing the extent of the issue,” the status page reads.

Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicate that issues with the mapping service started at around 11:30 pm ET. The reports indicate that both the web and app versions of Google Maps are experiencing issues.

This story is developing…