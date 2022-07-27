Google launches Street View in India years after rejection

Google is relaunching Street View, the Google Maps feature that allows users to explore an area through 360-degree panoramic street-level images, in India roughly six years after the South Asian nation rejected the feature over national security concerns.

The company, which has been attempting to launch Street View in the country for over 10 years, said it has partnered with local giants Genesys and Tech Mahindra to relaunch the service, which is now live in 10 Indian cities. The company expects to roll out the feature to 50 Indian cities by the end of the year.

This is the first time that, Google executives said at a press briefing in New Delhi Wednesday, Google has partnered with third-party firms for Street View. Unveiled 15 years ago, Street View is live in over 100 countries and territories and has amassed over 220 billion Street View images, the company said earlier this year.

“Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery intensity in India is covering 150,000 kilometers (93,205 miles) of roads that’s actually been ingested into Google Maps,” said Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP – Maps Experiences at Google, at the event. “So I’m really thrilled about how people will start using Street View and in India and see how we have suddenly everyday lives.”

Karthika Daniel, who joined Google last year from Amazon, said the company is opening up access to Street View API to local developers. “This will enable them to integrate with mapping experiences and all of their products and services going forward,” she said.

India rejected Google’s plans to collect images for its Street View service in 2016 over security concerns of sensitive defence installations.

“We remain committed to collaborating with local organizations and the government as we work toward delivering even more useful features and information on Maps. We will continue to do this responsibly, enabling accurate, authentic, and trustworthy information. We look forward to extending our technology and expertise to the local ecosystem,” said Miriam.

Google Maps vs MapmyIndia – desi vs videshi battle in the geospatial space Both announcements on the same day don’t seem like a co-incidence 🙂 Google says it has covered 150,000 kms of Indian roads with new launch, MapmyIndia says its product has covered about 100,000 kms pic.twitter.com/9Sezl1nYzI — Madhav Chanchani (@madhavchanchani) July 27, 2022

On the sidelines of Street View launch, Google also announced a number of other features it is bringing to Google Maps. One such feature will show speed limits data shared by the traffic authorities on the maps app. The company said the feature, to be rolled out first in Bengaluru, is aimed at promoting safe driving.

This is a developing story. More to follow…