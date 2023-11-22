Google Meet can now detect when you raise your hand IRL

Google launched its hand gesture detection feature on Google Meet that recognizes when your physical hand is raised and triggers the hand raise icon to notify participants in the video call that you have a question. The AI-powered feature was initially announced back in March.

Google Meet only detects your hand when it is visible to the camera and must be away from your face and body, the company explains in its recent blog post. You may have to keep your hand up for a few seconds until the gesture detection is triggered. The hand raise icon will appear in your video window, and then you’ll be moved to the main grid so moderators can see that you’re requesting to speak.

Available across most Google Meet Workspace plans, the gesture detection feature is off by default but can be enabled in settings. It’s automatically turned off for active speakers, most likely to prevent people from enabling the hand raise icon every time they wave around their hands when talking.

The new feature is essentially the same as clicking the hand raise button, but now it’ll feel like you’re in school again. Nostalgic reasons aside, there are various ways this feature could potentially be useful. For instance, if you’re standing away from the computer mouse and want to get called on by the host without having to walk over. Or maybe you hopped on the call while eating lunch, and your hands are dirty. (You get the idea.)

Last month, Google Meet introduced a portrait touch-up mode that allows you to apply complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening effects.