Google Search is getting new shopping features to help you get a better deal

Google is rolling out new shopping features that are designed to help you get a better deal on products directly from Search. The search giant is making it easier to find promos and coupons by introducing a new promotion badge in Search that will be displayed when a coupon is available for a specific product. For example, you may see a label that says “15% off with coupon code HOLIDAYS.”

The company notes that although it already shows when items are on sale or if the price for a specific product has dropped, the goal of this new feature is to show users specific promotions and allow them to compare them to others right in Search.

Google is also adding a new coupon clipping feature that allows you to copy promo codes when you’re ready to make a purchase. These two new features will roll out in the coming weeks, Google says.

The company is also launching a new feature that lets you compare deals side by side. For example, if you search for a women’s puffer jacket, Search will show you a side-by-side comparison of available puffer jackets on sale. The new feature will roll out in the U.S. this month.

In addition, Google is bringing its price insights feature, which is currently available in the Shopping tab, to Search to help shoppers understand the prices they see and make better buying decisions. Now, users will be able to quickly see how one brand’s price compares to others’ and whether it’s low, typical or high for specific products. Google’s decision to bring features from its Shopping tab over to Search results is a welcome one, especially for people who don’t want to click over to another tab and would prefer to look for products directly through Search.

The launch of the new features comes as Google says 43% of Americans are planning to look for deals and sales more than last year this holiday shopping season, which isn’t exactly surprising, due to inflation and a potential recession.

At its Search On event a few weeks ago, Google announced a slew of new shopping-related changes and new features across areas that include visual shopping, personalization and buying with the help of trusted reviews.

One of the biggest changes coming to Google Shopping is the addition of opt-in personalization, arriving in the U.S. later this year. With this, consumers will be able to tap buttons to direct Google to remember the types of categories they want to shop, such as “Women’s Department” instead of the “Men’s Department.” Users will also be able to choose favorite brands to ensure those are highlighted in their future Google Shopping search results.