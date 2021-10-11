Google TV is adding user profiles, watchlists and an improved ‘Ambient Mode’

Google TV is adding multiple user profiles to allow everyone in a household to access their own personalized space with their Google account. Google says with personalized profiles, users will get TV show and movie recommendations tailored just for them, easy access to their personal watchlist and help from their Google Assistant.

The search giant outlined in a blog post that as users watch TV, their profile takes their interests and preferences into account to help them discover more content that they’re likely to enjoy. Parents can also set up a kids profile to give their children access to movies and shows under their supervision. Each Google account has its own watchlist so that content you want to watch later will show up in your own profile and stay separate from other users’ lists.

Google also notes that you can “ask for recommendations by saying, ‘what should I watch?’ or get help streamlining your day by saying “show me my day.” Your profile is linked to your account’s Google Assistant, so you’ll get the personalized answers you are looking for.”

The company says it’s easy to set up a new profile as your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across profiles so you won’t have to start from scratch each time you set up a new profile.

Google also stated that it’s making its screensaver-like feature “Ambient Mode” more useful by adding more personalized information and recommendations cards. For instance, your TV will now keep you up to date with info based on your profile on things like the weather, news, sports, and more. Users will be able to scroll through on-screen shortcuts to do things like quickly view photos or start playing music. If users are gone for a longer period of time, their TV will fully shift to Ambient Mode’s photos or curate artwork.

Google TV also expanded its live TV options with the integration of streaming service Philo into its live TV features, in addition to YouTube TV and SLING TV. Users who add Philo as their live TV provider will see their shows on the Live TV tab and their recommendations.

Support for profiles and the new ambient mode features will begin rolling out on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL soon. Profiles will be available globally, while Ambient Mode cards will be first available in the U.S. only.