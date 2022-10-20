Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices

Five years after Google released the first version of Android Go, its mobile operating system for entry-level devices, the program has now crossed the mark of 250 million monthly active devices. Last December, Google announced the milestone of 200 million Android Go monthly active users. So manufacturers have shipped more than 50 million lightweight Android devices this year.

The search giant also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) with new features. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. That means users can get some essential updates on the fly without having to wait for the phone maker to issue them.

“This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest,” the company explained.

Along with this, Android 13 (Go Edition) will introduce Material You design for better theming and personalization of the phone’s interface. Google first introduced Material You with Android 12 for a ubiquitous customization experience throughout the system. For instance, if you change your wallpaper, the color scheme across the system will change to match that.

What’s more, the new Android Go version will show you personalized articles and content if you swipe left from the home screen. This Discover feed also includes short videos and match updates from sports teams you follow.

The new Go Editon update will also bring some of the Android 13 features like Notification Permissions and the ability to define languages per app. Google said devices with Android 13 (Go Edition) will show up in 2023.

In September, Google quietly increased the requirement of minimum RAM size to 2GB for devices launching or updating to Android 13.

The company also works on some local forks of Android Go for a customized user experience. Last year, the company partnered with Indian telecom giant Jio to release an $87 phone called JioPhone Next with a forked version of Android Go.