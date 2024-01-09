Got an UTI? Vivoo brings the answer to that question closer to home

The trend we noticed at last year’s CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. Vivoo is no exception. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests, and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Vivoo’s At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year. The company harnesses the power your phone’s camera to record and analyze the color readout of the test strips. It then gives advice and context for the readings in its free app.

For women, who represent 60% of UTI sufferers in the United States, Vivoo’s product may prove to be a game-changer. People often think they have an UTI, but can’t be bothered going to the doctor with it. Being able to test at home shortcuts the process, and the app delivers free educational content, further supporting their mission to democratize healthcare knowledge.

Vivoo’s journey in transforming personal health management began with the launch of its ‘smart toilet’ at CES last year, which received accolades for its role in early health condition detection.

With a user base exceeding 200,000 and a growing portfolio of at-home tests, including wellness indicators like hydration and vitamin levels, Vivoo’s partnership with Target and its global distribution network is set to make personalized health management a reality for millions worldwide.