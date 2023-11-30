Greece accepts 288 MW of applications in second storage tender

Greece is gearing up for its second competitive auction for standalone, front-of-the-meter energy storage facilities connected to the electricity transmission network. The auction is part of Greece’s 1 GW energy storage program.

The country announced its 1 GW energy storage program in the summer with three separate tenders featuring 400 MW, 300 MW and 300 MW of capacity. The first tender awarded 12 energy storage projects in August, with 411,79 ΜW of capacity in total. The second auction aims to award another 288,21 MW of storage capacity.

Investors who are interested in participating in the tender need to submit their applications by Dec. 22. The regulator will publish an initial list of qualified applicants on Feb. 8, allowing a few extra days for appeals over the list. The plan is to run the tender immediately after the appeal process has ended.

