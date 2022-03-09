Green Cell unveils 5kWh residential battery

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/green-cell-gc-powernest-backup-energy-storage-lifepo4-battery-5-kwh-48-v-600×600.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/green-cell-gc-powernest-backup-energy-storage-lifepo4-battery-5-kwh-48-v.jpg”>
From pv magazine Germany
Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a residential battery based on lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO4).
Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh.
Popular content
The new product is offered in a black casing and its weight is 50kg. It must be mounted on walls and comes with a 10-year warranty. According to the manufacturer, its price is currently €3,289.
The device is compatible with inverter brands such as Schneider Electric, SMA, Goodwe, Growatt, and Victron, among others.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine