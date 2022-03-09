Green Cell unveils 5kWh residential battery

The GC PowerNest battery.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/green-cell-gc-powernest-backup-energy-storage-lifepo4-battery-5-kwh-48-v-600×600.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/green-cell-gc-powernest-backup-energy-storage-lifepo4-battery-5-kwh-48-v.jpg”>

From pv magazine Germany

Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a residential battery based on lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO 4 ).

Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh.

Popular content

The new product is offered in a black casing and its weight is 50kg. It must be mounted on walls and comes with a 10-year warranty. According to the manufacturer, its price is currently €3,289.

The device is compatible with inverter brands such as Schneider Electric, SMA, Goodwe, Growatt, and Victron, among others.