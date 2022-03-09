 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Green Cell unveils 5kWh residential battery

By Peter Moore on March 9, 2022

The GC PowerNest battery.
The GC PowerNest battery.

Image: Green Cell

From pv magazine Germany

Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a residential battery based on lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO4).

Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh.

The new product is offered in a black casing and its weight is 50kg. It must be mounted on walls and comes with a 10-year warranty. According to the manufacturer, its price is currently €3,289.

The device is compatible with inverter brands such as Schneider Electric, SMA, Goodwe, Growatt, and Victron, among others.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

