Greenko starts work on 5.23 GW wind-solar-storage project in India

From pv magazine India

Greenko has started building a 5.23 GW renewables-integrated storage project in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The project, which is purportedly the first of its kind, will pair energy storage with wind and solar power. It will feature 10.8 GWh of daily pumped storage, 3 GW of solar, and 550 MW of wind.

Hyderabad-based Greenko expects the $3 billion project to become operational by the end of 2023. It has already started signing storage contracts with central utilities and large industrial customers.

The company has an installed renewables capacity of 7.5 GW, including wind, solar and hydro, with 10 GW now under development. It is also building an intelligent, low-cost energy cloud storage platform with 50 GWh of annual capacity by 2025, followed by 100 GWh to be commissioned by 2027. In addition, it is targeting 10 GW of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.