Greenvolt secures 1.2 GW of solar in Polish auction

Greenvolt Power and its parent, Greenvolt, developed the Oborniki PV plant in Wielkopolska, Poland. It consists of two 8 MW projects.

Greenvolt Power announced it was awarded 1.2 GW capacity for six BESS projects in Poland at the end of last year, also claiming it was the “top winner” of the renewable energy auction round.

It pitched a total capacity of 1.4 GW and achieved 1.2 GW of awarded 17-year capacity payments, the company said on Tuesday, adding the BESS projects would be “reserve capacity” for the Polish electricity grid if minimum system capacity was not guaranteed. Greenvolt Power will be remunerated PLN 244.90/kW ($6.18/kW) per year as part of the arrangement.

Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office announced in December it awarded 494 MW of solar in the auction round, with 123 MW for installations smaller than 1 MW and 471 MW for projects larger than 1 MW. More than 274 TWh of electricity worth almost PLN 67 billion between 2016 to 2023 has been tendered in Poland, the Energy Regulatory Office said.

Poland recorded 12.4 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, according to data from the Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The institute estimates the country’s installed solar capacity could more than double to 26 GW by the end of 2025, with 5 GW of solar projects added to the grid last year.

SolarPower Europe said there were 4.9 GW of new solar additions in 2022, making Poland the third-best solar market in the European Union.