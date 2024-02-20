Groq creates fastest generative AI in the world, blazing past ChatGpt and Elon Musk’s Grok

An emerging artificial intelligence (AI) model is garnering a lot of attention thanks to its rapid response speed.

Groq, a California-based startup founded in 2016, has produced an impressive AI model which could quickly bring the company into competition with the likes of OpenAI’s Chat GPT.

The company uses LPU (language processing units) architecture instead of GPU (graphics processing unit), enabling more efficient and faster speeds. This is where it differs from traditional AI models which heavily rely on GPUs, which are both expensive and difficult to procure.

Wow, that’s a lot of tweets tonight! FAQs responses.

• We’re faster because we designed our chip & systems

• It’s an LPU, Language Processing Unit (not a GPU)

• We use open-source models, but we don’t train them

• We are increasing access capacity weekly, stay tuned pic.twitter.com/nFlFXETKUP — Groq Inc (@GroqInc) February 19, 2024

Groq’s offering is returning incredible efficiency with its breakneck speed.

Early indications appear to show Groq’s hardware outperforming ChatGPT with public benchmarks hitting blazing speeds of 500 tokens per second, compared to 30-50 for GPT 3.5.

This side-by-side demo of Groq vs. GPT 3.5 shows Groq completing the same prompt but ~4x faster.

The first public demo using Groq: a lightning-fast AI Answers Engine. It writes factual, cited answers with hundreds of words in less than a second. More than 3/4 of the time is spent searching, not generating! The LLM runs in a fraction of a second.https://t.co/dVUPyh3XGV https://t.co/mNV78XkoVB pic.twitter.com/QaDXixgSzp — Matt Shumer (@mattshumer_) February 19, 2024

What’s the difference between Groq and Grok?

If you are unsure of the name of the company and think you might have heard of it before, we need to mention Elon Musk.

After he distanced himself from OpenAI to concentrate on plans of his own, he announced the arrival of Grok late last year, bringing him into direct contention with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Groq trademarked its name during its fledgling stage in 2016, so it’s no surprise they sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Tesla billionaire over his decision to title his firm with such a similar name.

The irreverent statement brimmed with self-confidence but it did not miss its target with a stern underlying tone addressing Musk directly, as reflected in its intro:

“Did you know that when you announced the new xAI chatbot, you used our name? Your chatbot is called Grok and our company is called Groq®, so you can see how this might create confusion among people. Groq (us) sounds a lot like (identical) to Grok (you), and the difference of one consonant (q, k) only matters to scrabblers and spell checkers. Plus, we own the trademark.”

This won’t be the last we hear of this confrontation, stay tuned.

Image: Groq Inc/X.