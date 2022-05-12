Groundbreaking Milky Way Results From the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration – Watch Live

Today (May 12, 2022) at 9:00 a.m. EDT (6:00 a.m. PDT, 15:00 CEST) The European Southern Observatory (ESOCreated in 1962, the European Southern Observatory (ESO), is a 16-nation intergovernmental research organization for ground-based astronomy. Its formal name is the European Organisation for Astronomical Research in the Southern Hemisphere.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>ESO) and the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project will hold a press conference to present new Milky WayThe Milky Way is the galaxy that contains the Earth, and is named for its appearance from Earth. It is a barred spiral galaxy that contains an estimated 100-400 billion stars and has a diameter between 150,000 and 200,000 light-years.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Milky Way results from the EHT.

The ESO Director General will deliver the opening words. EHT Project Director Huib Jan van Langevelde and EHT Collaboration Board Founding Chair Anton Zensus will also deliver remarks. A panel of EHT researchers will explain the result and answer questions. This panel is composed of:

Thomas Krichbaum, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany

Sara Issaoun, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, US and Radboud University, the Netherlands

José L. Gómez, Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (CSIC), Spain

Christian Fromm, Würzburg University, Germany

Mariafelicia de Laurentis, University of Naples “Federico II” and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN), Italy

You can watch it live in the YouTube live stream embedded below:

[embedded content]

Following the press conference, ESO will host an online event for the public on its YouTube channel: a live question and answer session where members of the public will have the opportunity to query another panel of EHT experts. This panel will be composed of:

Sera Markoff, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

Michael Janssen, Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany

Rocco Lico, Astrophysics Institute of Andalucía, Spain and Istituto di Radioastronomia, Italy

Roman Gold, Southern Denmark University, Denmark

Violette Impellizzeri, Leiden University, Netherlands

Ziri Younsi, University College London, UK

This YouTube event will start at 10:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. PDT, 16:30 CEST) and last for approximately one hour.

The announcement has been a closely guarded secret, although most speculation centers around an announcement related to imaging of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. This is because the last major announcement from the Event Horizon Telescope project was three years ago when they released the first-ever image of a black hole and its shadow (see above image.)