Growatt unveils solar rechargeable portable power station

The new product will be initially distributed in the United States and at a later stage in Europe, Asia Pacific, and other markets.

The station has a battery capacity of 1,554 Wh and an AC output of 2,000 W, which the manufacturer claims can power nearly 95% of outdoor and home appliances, with 12 outlets available for diverse electric needs.

“Infinity 1500 supports up to 800W solar input, which means you can use up to 4x200W Growatt solar panels to quickly recharge your portable power station within 2.5 hours in full sun,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The device can be charged with up to four 24 V solar panels in series or using eight 12 V solar panels. It features an MC4–XT60 adapter cable that can be connected to the MC4 connector on the solar panel.



The power station can be connected to four 24V/200W solar panels in series.

The power station measures 18.7mmx230mmx287mm and has a weight of 16.5 kg. The manufacturer claims an MPPT efficiency of up to 99%.

The system comes with a 24-month warranty and includes Growatt’s Battery Management System (BMS) technology. It also features an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) function, multi-unit expansion, and App remote control.

“In terms of charging efficiency, it has an impressive AC charging speed which takes only 1.6 hours for a full charge,” the manufacturer said, noting that the station can also be recharged via an EV Charger using optional EV charger adapters.

