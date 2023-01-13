Guyana launches tender for 33 MW/34 MWh of solar-plus-storage

The government of Guyana and the Inter–American Development Bank (IDB) have jointly launched a tender to deploy 33 MW/34 MWh of solar-plus-storage capacity.

The Guyanese authorities said the tender will be divided into three lots. It will enable the selection of eight PV projects, the government said, without disclosing additional technical and financial details.

The deadline to submit project proposals is March 6. The procurement exercise is part of the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Guyana had an installed PV capacity of around 8 MW by the end of 2021. The country’s ambitious Low-Carbon Development Strategy aims to meet all power demand from renewables by 2025 and will require the replacement of 200 MW of thermal power generation capacity.