Handheld dry-cleaning tool for solar modules

The dry-cleaning tool for solar panels.

From pv magazine India

Automated cleaning robot systems for solar panels are costly and also threaten human employment in the operation phase of a solar project. An engineer in India has developed a handheld drycleaning tool that is cost-effective and can be operated easily by unskilled labor with little training.

“The panel cleaning tool runs on a 12V, 20Ah lithium battery that provides enough power to run the motor for 6 to 8 hours on a single charge and clean around 800 solar panels daily without water,” tool developer, Hariram Sharma, told pv magazine.

As the tool is manually operated, it can be used in any type of solar project, whether rooftop or ground-mounted.

The tool weighs less than 3 kg. It is equipped with a 12V permanent magnet DC motor with over 200 revolutions per minute (RPM). The brushes are made of 340gsm soft-spun microfiber cloth to safely clean the panels.

