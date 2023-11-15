Hanersun launches ABC solar module series with up to 23.2% efficiency

Hanersun has unveiled two new solar module lines based on its all-back contact (ABC) cell technology.

“The newly released product integrated full back interconnection along with non-destructive cutting and high-density encapsulation, elegantly blending aesthetics and efficiency while enhancing reliability and durability,” a Hanersun spokesperson told pv magazine.

The Chinese solar module manufacturer said that the first of the two series is called Hitouch 5A HN18A-72H. It includes five panel versions with an output ranging from 580 W to 600 W and a power conversion efficiency spanning from 22.5% to 23.2%. The open-circuit voltage is between 52.21 V and 52.81 V, and the short-circuit current is from 14.20 A to 14.46 A. They measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 27.2 kg.

The second series, Hitouch 5A HN18A-54H, includes five products with an output of 430 W to 450 W and an efficiency ranging from 22.0% to 23.0%. The open-circuit voltage is between 52.21 V and 52.81 V, and the short-circuit current is from 14.20 A to 14.46 A. The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 20.8 kg.

The two panel lines can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C. They feature a waterproof junction box with an IP68 rating, a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy, and a temperature coefficient of 0.29%.

The manufacturer provides a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. It assures at least 88.9% performance retention after 25 years.

“The 182 mm silicon wafers of this series provide broad system compatibility with various mounting structures and inverters,” the spokesperson said. “The full back interconnection design enhances micro-crack resistance and lowers hot spot risk for a safer, more reliable performance.”