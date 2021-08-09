Hanwha Q Cells acquires 5 GW project pipeline in France

Q Cells said in a statement that France is one of the most attractive markets for renewable energy.

The transaction, if finalized, would allow the Korean group to continue its expansion in Europe. Currently, it has a portfolio of renewable energy projects totaling nearly 10 GW worldwide, including around 5 GW in Europe, mainly concentrated in Spain. Considering that RES France owns projects with a combined capacity of more than 5 GW, the company’s European pipeline has more than doubled.

“This acquisition shows that Q Cells is ready to establish itself in the French renewable energy market and to make a significant contribution to the French energy transition while accelerating its transformation towards global, clean and sustainable energy solutions”, explained the group’s CEO, Hee Cheul Kim.

Q Cells said in a statement that France is one of the most attractive markets for renewable energy, due to its abundance of sun and wind, but also to a well-established tendering system. Moreover, it stated the transaction offers Q Cells the opportunity to expand into markets other than solar and to diversify its offering into onshore and offshore wind power.

The completion of the operation is planned for October.