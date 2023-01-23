Hanwha Q Cells unveils updated modules for Australian rooftop market

From pv magazine Australia

South Korea-based PV module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells’ Q.Maxx BLK-G5+ and Q.Maxx-G5+ panels are based on its proprietary Q.antum Duo technology, which has been refined to deliver greater power and efficiency.

Q Cells said the technology reduces electrical and optical losses by halving the current passing through each cell and making use of incident light more effectively. The manufacturer said the technology, in combination with half cells, multi-busbars and wire interconnection provided a power gain of 7.5% over standard PERC technology.

The Q.Maxx BLK-G5+ solar panels are available in two versions: 415 W products with power conversion efficiencies of 21.3% and a white frame, and an all-black 390 W to 400 W modules with efficiency ratings of 21%. They all measure 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh in at 21.1 kg. Q Cells said the new panels are “installation friendly” with the frame allowing multiple clamp and bolt options and up to 13 mounting configurations.

The panels come with a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty. The first-year degradation is said to be no more than 2.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86% of the nominal output power. According to the manufacturer, orders for the new modules are already open and the panels will be ready for installation on Australian homes by February.