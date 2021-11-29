Happy Cyber Monday: Score 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions Space 2021

Kicking yourself for missing out on our Black Friday sale? Welcome to our no-regrets 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021. Buy your pass before this sale expires on November 29 at 11:59 pm (PT), and you’ll score a second pass free.

Pro Tip: Use that free pass to bring another space traveler and double down on the abundant opportunities just waiting to be discovered.

Take advantage of prime networking with the global space community. Attendees span the space spectrum. Meet investors, founders, engineers, policymakers, academics and researchers — the established and the up-and-coming alike.

Don’t miss out on meeting the founders of some of the early-stage space startups exhibiting in our virtual expo:

Groundcom develops, builds and operates a network of ground stations around the world that are available as a service.

Skycorp is a leading founder in the realm of on-orbit assembly and servicing with commercial and government customers.

NewRocket develops advanced, environmentally friendly (“Green Propulsion”) rocket engines based on innovative gel-propellant technology.

Homeport builds infrastructures for a new era that address the increasing usage of spacecraft and data from them.

Pixxel is building a health monitor for the planet by producing, assembling, and launching the world’s highest-resolution constellation of hyperspectral earth-imaging satellites.

SCOUT is developing dual-use, space-based services to make space more transparent and enhance space domain awareness.

Orbion Space Technology produces Hall-effect electric propulsion solutions for small satellites ranging from 70 kg to 500 kg.

Aphelion Aerospace delivers green, low-cost, on-demand design-build-launch services for nanosatellite operations.

CesiumAstro provides out-of-the-box communication systems for satellites, UAVs, launch vehicles and other space or airborne platforms.

SpaceRyde launches small satellites on its own affordable taxi to space — without ridesharing.

And of course, we’ll have some of the most experienced space leaders in this or any other galaxy ready to share their insights with you. Here’s a quick sample — explore the event agenda for more exciting presentations and breakouts.

Bringing NASA to the Moon and Back — Kathy Leuders is the head of the new Space Operations Mission Directorate, responsible for activities in orbit and soon, well beyond that. How will she and NASA meet the unprecedented challenge of establishing a lasting human presence on the Moon?

Maneuvering Towards Better In-space Propulsion — What goes up must come down, but we can delay that second part a bit with better propulsion on our satellites and spacecraft. Natalya Bailey (Accion Systems), Beau Jarvis (Phase Four) and Istvan Lorincz (Morpheus Space) are pushing the boundaries of in-space propulsion and will discuss the challenges and opportunities in changing how in-space assets move about.

The Full Service Space Company — Rocket Lab’s 2021 saw it enter the public markets, announce brand new spacecraft, acquire companies and more. We’ll talk to Founder and CEO, Peter Beck about what the one-time dedicated launch company is turning into through all this growth and change.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Celebrate Cyber Monday and buy your 2-for-1 pass before November 29 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.