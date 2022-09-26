HBO Max releases ‘The Last of Us’ trailer to bring more gamers to the streaming service

HBO’s “The Last of Us” is the latest TV series adapted from a video game that aims to bring more gamers to the streaming service. Today, the first full trailer of “The Last of Us” was released, giving fans of the best-selling franchise a look at the new show, set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2023.

The show is based on the 2013 action-adventure game, which sold 17 million copies across PlayStation 3 and PS4 users in 2018.

“The Last of Us” is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2033, 20 years after a fungus outbreak. The main character, Joel, and other characters in the game must escape fungus zombies known as “Clickers.”

The HBO original series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Nico Parker as Sarah.

While HBO Max isn’t getting into the video game business like its streaming rival Netflix, which just announced an internal games studio based in Finland, HBO Max is adapting a popular game franchise that is likely to draw in many fans.

Plus, with streaming series like “Halo,” “Arcane,” “Witcher” and others that have become hits, it’s safe to say that video-game adaptations will be a key to boosting subscriber growth.