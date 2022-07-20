HBO’s new ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer offers a peek at the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

HBO Max just released the first official trailer for “House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel series that premieres on August 21.

The show takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and is based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” Two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, the infamous Dance of Dragons will take center stage in the series as family members of House Targaryen fight for the Iron Throne while Houses Stark, Velaryon, Lannister and Baratheon plot against them.

The trailer promises lots of swordplay, dragons (duh) and a lot of blonde hair.

[embedded content]

“House of the Dragon” will include cast members Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (aka “The Sea Snake”), Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno will play Mysaria.

Martin will executively produce, of course, alongside Vince Gerardis. The showrunners are Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal.

The new series will come with its own companion AR app, made by Pokémon GO creator Niantic. The app, called DracARys, rolls out globally July 25 across iOS and Android devices and lets fans raise their own virtual dragon. Because what person doesn’t want to relive the Tamagotchi era GoT-style?