Hear from Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins this week on TechCrunch Live

You’re not going to want to miss this week’s TechCrunch Live events. The startup industry is experiencing unprecedented headwinds, and we want to talk about it. There are two events scheduled, and we’re working on reshaping the conversations to make them relevant in this post-SVB world.

First, on Wednesday at 12:00pm, TC+ Editor in Chief and Equity co-host Alex Wilhelm is talking with Mamoon Hamid, partner at Kleiner Perkins, and Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global. The two are longtime veterans of navigating the Silicon Valley waters and can speak directly to founders who are uneasy about the future. What’s more, Huffington’s company is focused on improving employee wellness, which itself is a timely topic with uncertainty in the air.

Then, on Thursday at 12:00pm, TechCrunch’s top security editor Zack Whittaker speaking with Andrew Reed, partner at Sequoia, and Christina Cacioppo, co-founder and CEO of Vanta. Christina Cacioppo started Vanta in 2016 and has raised $202.95 million to date including a $150 million Series B it closed in October 2022. The company is fascinating to me because it does the most boring but important work around compliance and security automation.

Both of these events are free to attend. Register here. And if you’re a startup founder, register for the event and apply to pitch your company during each event’s Pitch Practice segment. Selected participants have two minutes to pitch the guests and receive four minutes of feedback on the pitch.

