Hear SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce discuss what’s next for crypto regulation at DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money

[unable to retrieve full-text content]As decentralized finance (DeFi) moves closer to becoming a mainstream reality, rather than an alternative parallel financial system, can government regulators be far behind? In a word, no. But how do you regulate a system designed for remote, peer-to-peer and intermediary-free transactions — at an appropriate level — without stifling innovation? That’s just one of […]

source: TechCrunch