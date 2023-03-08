Hear why Kleiner Perkins went all in on Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global on TechCrunch Live

The best part of TechCrunch Live is that we grab folks who we chat with privately and bring those conversations to you as they happen. It’s a great way to tear the curtain back a bit and get unvarnished commentary from the folks building, and funding, what they consider to be the future.

In that vein, I’m incredibly excited that Arianna Huffington from Thrive Global and ​​Mamoon Hamid from Kleiner Perkins are joining us on March 15 at 11:30am PT for a conversation about sleep. I’m kidding slightly, as we’re going to cover more than just that, but Huffington reckons that her company can help modern workers become healthier and more productive, partly through better habits — including sleep. And Mamoon thinks that the business she’s built around the idea has a big future.

Today’s business climate is different from the one in which Thrive raised its massive Series C, which Kleiner helped lead. How is the company faring in a more conservative market for corporate spend, and a changed market for labor? Are companies still investing in tools to support their staff? And what is the venture perspective on startups building tech services for employee well-being? It’s going to be a great chat.

This event broadcasts live on March 15, 2023, and it’s free to attend. Register for the event here, and gain access to Hopin, where attendees can network with others, ask questions, and apply for TCL Pitch Practice, where three founders will have two minutes to pitch Mamoon and Arianna and get feedback on the pitch. See you there!