Heraeus buys stake in French solar manufacturer HoloSolis

From pv magazine France

German silver metallization paste maker Heraeus has acquired an unspecified stake in French PV module manufacturer HoloSolis.

In 2025, HoloSolis plans to open a PV cell and panel factory in Hambach, France. At full capacity from 2027, the factory is expected to employ 1,700 people and produce 10 million modules per year, for a total capacity of 5 GW per year.

“Heraeus, with its cutting-edge metallization technologies, is a very valuable asset for our global leadership,” said HoloSolis President Jan Jacob Boom-Wichers.

In fiscal 2022, Heraeus achieved sales of €29.1 billion ($31.1 billion) with around 17,200 employees in 40 countries.

Popular content

“Heraeus will also play an active role within the board of directors, providing its advice, experience and expertise,” said Christian Neumann, a tech specialist for Heraeus.

Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) recently said that it will support HoloSolis in setting up its planned manufacturing facility.

Three European entities – EIT Innoenergy, French IDEC Group, and TSE – founded HoloSolis. EIT Innoenergy is an EU-financed clean-tech investor based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. IDEC Group is a real estate developer in France, while TSE is a key producer of solar energy in France and a leader in agrivoltaics. HoloSolis stands as a flagship initiative under the European Solar PV Industry Alliance (ESIA), which aims to establish 30 GW of annual European production capacity by 2025.