Here are the top movie trailers that aired during the 2023 Super Bowl

There was a slew of movie trailers and TV show teasers that football fans–and Rihanna fans–got to watch during the 2023 Super Bowl last night. Of course, the Super Bowl is often a huge day for studios that want a lot of eyes on upcoming titles just a few months ahead of the summer movie season.

For instance, viewers saw a debut of a new “The Flash” trailer starring the controversial actor Ezra Miller, who has a history of allegations and legal charges. The trailer also featured a first look at Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. Other cast members include stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and Antje Traue as Faora-UI.

In the Warner Bros’ superhero movie, Barry Allen (Miller) travels back in time to change past events so he can prevent his mother’s murder and save his family. However, time travel has its consequences, and Barry gets trapped in a reality that sees the return of General Zod. Oh, and there are no superheroes. So, Barry must convince Batman to come out of retirement to help save the world and the future as they know it.

“The Flash” premieres in theaters on June 16, 2023.

Also, fans got to see a small glimpse of the all-new trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Basically, a trailer of a trailer. Coming to theaters on May 5, viewers got a sneak peek at High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji), Rocket Raccoon’s creator. The Guardians must save Rocket’s life from his dark past coming back to haunt him.

The movie stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a golden-skinned humanoid that was created as a weapon to destroy the Guardians.

Dungeons & Dragons players will see their favorite popular tabletop roleplaying game on the big screen this March. Based on the popular game, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is set to open in theaters on March 31 and features a star-studded cast– Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and Michelle Rodriguez.

The film focuses on a team of unlikely adventurers who tackle a heist of epic proportions to recover a lost relic, but things don’t go as planned when they run into dangerous people. Dungeons & Dragons players that know the pain of rolling a nat 1 will likely understand how bad it can get when a mission goes wrong.

Next up on the list of exciting Super Bowl movie trailers is the seventh “Transformers” movie, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” premiering in theaters on June 9.

The movie takes place in 1994 when two humans– Noah Diaz (played by “Hamilton” star Anthony Ramos), an ex-military electronics expert and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), an artifact researcher at a museum–must face an ancient conflict between three breeds of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

Other stars include Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe, as well the voice talents of Liza Koshy as Arcee, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal and Peter Dinklage as Scourge, among others.

If you want to see Adam Driver take on prehistoric dinosaurs, Sony debuted the latest trailer for “65.” The sci-fi thriller is about a pilot named Mills (Driver) crashing on Earth 65 million years in the past. Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across the planet inhabited by dangerous scaly creatures.

“65” makes its debut on March 10.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” also got a TV spot during last night’s big game. On June 30, “Indiana Jones” fans will see the return of Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist, who is accompanied by his goddaughter, Helena (played by “Fleabag” actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge), on his journey to stop Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi scientist.

Other movie trailers that got big game spots included the unbelievably insane “Cocaine Bear” movie based on a true story, along with “Fast X,” the tenth movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “Strays,” starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, “Scream VI,” “Creed III” and “Air,” a movie about the Air Jordan brand.

Peacock, on the other hand, took a spin on the typical Super Bowl teaser fare. In the new teaser, “Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne comments on other 2023 Super Bowl commercials, like the Google Pixel ad and the M&M characters. The new Peacock crime series, “Poker Face,” is currently airing episodes every Thursday.

Also, Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary during the Super Bowl, giving viewers a look at the upcoming live-action movie, “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey, as well as recent hits “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Black Panther” and classics like “Mulan,” “Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Mary Poppins.”

Lastly, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for its new docuseries “The Family Stallone,” which stars actor Sylvester Stallone with his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The Big Game commercial also featured other familiar characters, such as Dora The Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head, Captain Pike from “Star Trek” and more.