Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023

We hope you’ve filled out your brackets by now because the madness is officially here. Last night kicked off NCAA Selection Sunday, where the full March Madness schedules were finalized for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Fans that want to watch all the men’s basketball games can subscribe to live TV streaming services that provide access to CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. Meanwhile, the women’s tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPNU.

DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV provide access to all these networks.

In terms of the men’s tournament, Sling TV subscribers need to get the Blue plan which carries TBS, TNT and truTV, but not CBS. It’s important to note that you need CBS if you want to watch the men’s Final Four and NCAA Championship games. FuboTV and Paramount+ Premium only have CBS and not TBS, TNT or truTV.

For fans that want to livestream the women’s tournament, they can also check out FuboTV, which carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. However, you need to pay an additional $8 a month for the Fubo Extra add-on to get ESPNews and ESPNU. DirecTV Stream also charges more for these two channels.

Viewers can also stream all tournaments on NCAA’s March Madness Live website or app. However, if you don’t provide a TV provider, then you only get a three-hour preview. March Madness Live recently launched a multiview streaming option on the web, which allows viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously. Fans can also stream two games at the same time on connected TV devices.

Men’s 2023 March Madness schedule

First Four: March 14-15 at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV.

March 14-15 at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV. First Round: March 16-17 at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Second Round: March 18-19 at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sweet 16: March 23-24 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS.

Elite Eight: March 25 at 6:09 p.m. ET and March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS and TBS.

Final Four: April 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

NCAA Championship Game: April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

Women’s 2023 March Madness schedule: