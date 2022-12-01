Hevel Solar unveils 450 W heterojunction solar panel with M6 cells

Hevel Solar has released new bifacial heterojunction panels based on M6 solar cells.

“The new module relies on 144 half-cut cells that can reach an efficiency of up to 24.5%,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We recently adjusted the equipment at our factory to the new size of monocrystalline wafers and since the end of November we use a line with M6 solderable busbar cells of bigger format, starting with M6 products.”

The Russian solar module manufacturer claims it achieved the cell’s current efficiency by integrating light soaking and improving the chemical processing and texturing of wafers, due to the introduction of additional processing stages. It also optimized the ITO/contact grid interface.



It is offering three versions of the new panels, with power outputs ranging from 440 W to 450 W and a front power conversion efficiency ranging from 20.5% to 21.2%. Hevel Solar claims the panels have a bifaciality factor of 90%, for an overall efficiency of up to 24.8%.

The panels also feature an open-circuit voltage of 53.42 V to 53.86 V and a short-circuit current ranging from 10.4 А. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.



The modules measure 1,039 mm x 2,064 mm x 35 mm and weigh in at 32 kg. They have 2-mm anti-reflective glass and a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius. The operational temperature of the panels ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The 30-year power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86.0% of the nominal output power.



Hevel Solar currently operates a 340 MW heterojunction panel factory in Novocheboksarsk, southwestern Russia.