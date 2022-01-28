Hevel unveils new BIPV product based on HJT technology

A Moscow high-rise building that will deploy Hevel’s BIPV product.

The building-integrated PV (BIPV) market is not only rapidly developing in such countries as the US, Germany, Japan, and China; it is also gaining traction among Russian companies.

An example is Hevel Group, a manufacturer of solar modules and cells in Russia and Europe, which has developed a new BIPV product based on its high-tech heterojunction (HJT) solar modules.

Developed at its Research and Development Centre (R&D Centre), Hevel says the BIPV product is comprised of cells that have reached an efficiency of up to 24.2% which exceeds the efficiencies of standard monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV products.

Moreover, Hevel’s modules reportedly have a record low-temperature coefficient (-0.26%) and a minimum annual degradation (0.45%) per year. They also come with a guarantee for energy production up to 30 years.

BIPV systems have several advantages. For instance, they help to significantly reduce energy costs and shorten payback periods (five years and up). They also contribute to reduced CO2 emission levels, thus enabling companies to reach their environmental goals and meet the LEED, BREEAM, and GREEN ZOOM international standards.

There is an unlimited choice of options available on the RAL color chart and a multitude of textures to choose from.

Key to the Hevel Group is a personalized approach and maximum customer satisfaction. And it’s important to demonstrate modifications. Thus, it has a highly qualified team of experts to assist in finding the right BIPV module for the job.

The company offers its BIPV product in various formats, as shown below:

TYPE A: Front side – transparent glass, back side – transparent glass.

TYPE B Front side – transparent glass,

back side – black glass.

To the ones with a range of color solutions.

TYPE C: Front side – colored glass,

back side – black glass.

TYPE D: Front side – transparent glass,

back side – colored glass.

