High-voltage solar panel for narrow roofs

Volturbo solar panel

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/VOLTURBO_f-e1661917698307.v1-600×336.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/VOLTURBO_f-e1661917698307.v1.jpg”>

Japanese solar company Xsol has developed a high-voltage monocrystalline PERC solar panel for narrow residential rooftops.

“The module configuration makes it possible to install PV systems on narrow roofs, which are common in Japanese houses,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We are planning to sell the first panels in winter and we are initially targeting the Japanese market.”

The Volturbo panels measure 1,760 mm × 768 mm× 30 mm and weigh 14.8 kg. They feature 275 W of power output, an efficiency of 20.3%, and a temperature coefficient of -0.33%/C.

“The panel has also an open-circuit voltage of 49.8 V, a short-circuit current of 7.0 A, and a fill factor of 78.89%,” the spokesperson said.

Popular content

According to Xsol, the modules enable the installation of PV systems across different roof sections, as the modules can be installed in two-panel rows.

“This will enable the deployment of the solar modules on roofs where it was previously impossible,” the spokesperson claimed.

The company said the new product is a response to a Tokyo metropolitan government initiative. The city plans to make solar energy mandatory for all newly built houses.

A possible PV system configuration with the Volturbo module.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/3_VOLTURBO_merit-600×320.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/3_VOLTURBO_merit.png” loading=”lazy” class=”size-medium wp-image-193346″ src=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/3_VOLTURBO_merit-600×320.png” alt width=”600″ height=”320″ srcset=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/3_VOLTURBO_merit-600×320.png 600w, https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/3_VOLTURBO_merit.png 656w” sizes=”(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px”>