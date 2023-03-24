Hiring kit: Artificial intelligence architect

PURPOSE

Recruiting an Artificial Intelligence Architect with the right combination of technical expertise and experience will require a comprehensive screening process. This Hiring Kit from TechRepublic Premium provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit and ultimately hire the right person for the job.

From the hiring kit:

DETERMINING FACTORS, DESIRABLE PERSONALITY TRAITS AND SKILLSETS

An AI Architect is responsible for defining the overall AI vision of an organization. They approach solutions to problems from the highest level perspective, laying out system goals, designing AI frameworks and documenting what successful AI implementation looks like for the organization. An AI architect envisions the solution, designs it with the help of some other stakeholders, commands a development team to build the solution, validates the final product, approves the testing of such systems and finally helps in commissioning those systems for use in the real world.

To achieve these goals, the AI architect should be a problem solver who can apply technical expertise and extensive experience to a project and then provide practical AI-based solution ideas to a team of developers. Those developers will work at the direction of the architect to achieve a workable solution. Therefore, an AI architect must be able to interact intelligently and productively with engineers and programmers.