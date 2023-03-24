Hiring kit: Autonomous systems engineer

PURPOSE

Hiring the right Autonomous Systems Engineer requires a specific and precise recruitment process, supported by a thorough understanding of the project requirements. This Hiring Kit from TechRepublic Premium provides an adjustable framework your business can use to find, recruit and ultimately hire the right person for the job.

From the hiring kit:

DETERMINING FACTORS, DESIRABLE PERSONALITY TRAITS AND SKILLSETS

In general, an autonomous system is when hardware and software work together to solve a problem by performing an action. For a system to be considered truly autonomous, the system must be able to gather information, find a solution based on this information and execute an action to achieve a goal. The tools that give autonomous systems the wherewithal to perform include artificial intelligence, machine learning and interconnected sensors.

Autonomous Systems Engineers need to have skills in researching, designing, developing, programming and coordinating. Your organization may require expertise to cover the overall process, from research and development to implementation. All this requires a range of personnel, which is why it is so important to know exactly what expertise and experience is needed for your particular project.

As a growing field of study, Autonomous Systems Engineers are likely excited participants, keen to get started with your project. Therefore, candidates who seem disinterested by this field of study, while others are visibly excited, should be avoided at all costs. The prospect of breaking new ground or implementing technological innovations will manifest itself during recruitment.