Hive Energy to build PV-driven hydrogen hub in Spain

A PV plant built by Hive Energy in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

UK-based renewable energy developer Hive Energy is partnering with the authorities in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha to build a hydrogen hub in the province of Albacete.

The Hive H2 Albamed project will produce renewable hydrogen with up to 9 GW of solar and wind energy and 4 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030. The total investment has been estimated at more than €10 billion ($10.7 billion). The project is set to produce more than 1 million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia by 2030.

Hive Energy said the project will be finalized in four phases. For the first phase, it plans to make a final investment decision (FID) by the end of 2025. The first facility will consist of 1.1 GW of PV, 284 MW of wind, and 800 MW of electrolysis capacity, due to come online in the first half of 2028.

Spanish gas supplier Enagás will partner with Hive Energy and the local authorities on the development of the project.

In April, Enagás said that a hundred people were already working on the infrastructure, with 20,000 hectares of land already secured for the project. In October, Hive Energy contracted Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Uhde to deliver a Pre-FEED study to support the development of its first green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Spain.