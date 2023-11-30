Honda cooks up an electric motorbike menu, with sides of connectivity

Honda has updated its plan to electrify its motorcycle range, creating modular components that can be assembled into customized motorcycles – most with advanced connectivity features.

The Japanese automaker’s Tuesday announcement outlines a plan to create battery, power unit and chassis modules, and allow buyers to combine them online to design their dream machine.

“This will enable Honda to quickly and efficiently introduce a number of models that accommodate the diverse needs of its customers around the world. Moreover, this modularization will also generate a cost advantage,” explained Honda.

Honda will also expand the options from 2025, by adding an in-house developed lithium ferro-phosphate powerpack to its current ternary lithium-ion offering. An assortment of batteries will be on offer, so customers can select desired output range, cost and strength. Meanwhile, Honda is exploring high energy density tech with an eye towards eventually using all-solid-state batteries.

By 2030, Honda wants to halve the cost of electric motorcycles by going beyond models with swappable batteries – adopting plug-in models, optimizing the battery cell and improving its procurement and production process.

One improvement includes manufacturing the vehicles at factories that specialize in electric models by 2027, instead of at lines that make both electric and liquid-fueled machines. The bike shop reckons this will reduce the length of the lines by 40 percent.

It also promised a new age of connectivity will accompany the electric motorcycles – one that incorporates over-the-air updates and other formats of post-purchase software updates as well as a non-specified expansion of RoadSync, a proprietary service that allows communication between a rider’s smartphone and vehicle for controlling things like phone calls, messaging, navigation and music.

Some new models will also get in-vehicle-infotainment systems that include a suggestion-based navigation function that shares info on nearby charging stations. Post-2026 models will also get a telematics control unit, the details of which were not provided.

“In the future, data obtained and accumulated from both ICE and electric models will be utilized to understand the needs of customers based on the data of how those motorcycle models are being used,” predicted Honda.

The vehicle maker also plans to increase its production of electric two-wheelers to four million a year by 2030 – half a million more than its previous production target. Asian nations will be a focus for sales of the electrified machines. ®