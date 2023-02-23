House Oversight Subcommittee Ranking Members, Assignments Announced

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, announced the Democratic members’ subcommittee assignments on Thursday, rounding out the membership of the House’s main investigative committee.

Gerry Connolly, D-Va., will serve as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., will chair the subcommittee. Other Democrats on the committee include Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., Dan Goldman, D-N.Y. and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

The ranking member of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs will be Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and the chair will be Texas Republican Pat Fallon. Other Democrats on the subcommittee include: D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Katie Porter, D-Calif., Shontel Brown, D-Ohio and Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M.

Mfume will serve as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce. The subcommittee will be chaired by Texas Republican Pete Sessions. Other Democrats on the subcommittee include Norton, Connolly and Stansbury, as well as Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Becca Balint, D-Vt., Summer Lee, D-Penn., and Greg Casar, D-Texas.

Porter will serve as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, which will be chaired by Michigan Republican Lisa McClain. Other Democrats on the subcommittee will be Balint, Lee, Gomez and Casar, as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

Finally, Garcia will be the ranking member of the subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs. The committee will be chaired by Wisconsin Republican Glenn Grothman. Other Democrats on the subcommittee will be Lynch, Ocasio-Cortez, Porter, Bush, Frost, Crocket, Goldman and Moskowitz.