How Buyers Can Scale High-Quality Carbon Dioxide Removal for Climate Impact

Date/Time: September 26, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

What is the role of buyers in scaling high-quality carbon dioxide removal? In this webinar, experts from Carbon Direct and Microsoft will discuss the challenges in the voluntary carbon market and the unique role that buyers have to play in helping to address those challenges. Learn why buyer demand is critical to bringing quality carbon dioxide removal to the scale needed to meet global climate change mitigation targets, and how buyers can assess and identify high-quality projects in the process.

Developed through a collaboration between Microsoft and Carbon Direct, the Criteria for High-Quality Carbon Dioxide Removal provides a set of science-based benchmarks for the development of carbon dioxide removal projects that can be used by stakeholders across the industry to drive just, effective climate action at scale.

In this GreenBiz webinar, experts from Microsoft and Carbon Direct will offer an inside look into the scientific, policy, and other considerations that inform the 2023 Criteria.

Attendees will learn:

Why there are quality and quantity challenges in the voluntary carbon market

How to apply the science-based standards outlined in the Criteria for High-Quality Carbon Dioxide Removal in their organization’s carbon management strategy

How to accelerate carbon project development through carbon credit procurement for early-stage, in-development, and mature carbon removal projects

Hear from Dr. Bodie Cabiyo, senior forest scientist at Carbon Direct, and Katie Sierks, carbon removal senior program manager at Microsoft, on how they have worked together to develop the science-backed criteria and corporate procurement strategy that is leading the industry.

Moderator:

Katie Ryan, Director, Sustainability, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Bodie Cabiyo, Senior Science Analyst, Carbon Direct

Katie Sierks, Carbon Removal Senior Program Manager, Microsoft

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webinar recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webinar.