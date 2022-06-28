Clean. Green. Lean: WEAR and no TEAR

How circularity transformation is impacting supply chain innovation

What goes up must come down

To arrest the growing effect on nature and curtail the rise in temperatures, countries across the globe are devising measures to rejuvenate Mother Earth. The aim is to reverse the temperature by 1.5-2.0 deg Celsius. The journey towards net zero to control carbon emissions has already begun.

All comes back to a full circle

Simply put, the lifecycle of any product should start at the design stage and return to the product cycle at the redesign stage. The manufacturing segment has already started using raw materials more efficiently, thereby reducing natural resource exploitation.

Circularity Calling

For the India-headquartered Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amplo Global applied a simulated risk analysis approach to address the core aspects of waste reduction, product sustainability, circularity and traceability. A full end-to-end simulation using AmploFly4.0™ led to innovative regenerative solutions that completed circularity from gate to cradle and avoided landfill pollution.

The Green Gameplan

The strategy was two-fold. First, the capability module decided to predict a heat map to embrace the change. The second was to create robust data led deterministic algorithms for the recommendations.