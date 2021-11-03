How Cities Can Transition to a Cleaner Energy Future

Date/Time: December 2, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Cities and organizations are adopting ambitious sustainability goals to demonstrate their commitment to a cleaner energy future but may not necessarily know where to start when it comes to developing their energy roadmap and identifying the best steps to build momentum in their sustainability journey.

This session will explore how cities, communities and organizations can work with an integrated energy provider to meet their sustainability goals, manage energy costs, build resilience and increase efficiencies. Participants will learn how the City of San Diego is making significant strides to create a more sustainable community by collaborating with Shell Energy to install eight renewable microgrids at police, fire and parks facilities. The project is one component of the city’s strategy to eliminate half of all greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

In this webcast, you’ll learn:

How the City of San Diego engaged with Shell Energy to create a tailored solution to help meet its sustainability goals

What renewable microgrids are and how they can help cities and organizations become more resilient, manage costs and advance decarbonization goals

How working with an integrated supplier can help cities and organizations navigate the complexities of the energy transition

Moderator:

Heather Clancy, Vice President & Editorial Director, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Larry Jacobs, City Solutions Manager, Shell Energy

Lindsey Hawes, Municipal Energy Program Manager, The City of San Diego

