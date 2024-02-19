How Corporates Should Navigate Opportunities and Liability in the VCM in 2024

Date/Time: March 19, 2024 (2-3PM ET / 11AM-12PM PT)

In 2024, the voluntary carbon market will undergo significant shifts– from CORSIA deadlines going into effect, new carbon border taxes and continued momentum in Article 6.2.

Changes to how carbon credits can be counted toward net zero progress, including the Scope 3 claim from the VCMI and the ISO’s expansion of the role of carbon credits presents a huge opportunity for buyers.

As the market shifts towards value, quality and compliance our panel will discuss how you can take advantage of this opportunity and get ahead of your competitors.

In this session, we will discuss:

Why corporate buyers risk being caught out by carbon liabilities in 2024

How to put the right guardrails in place to ensure you benefit from new market initiatives

Best practice on procuring the right quality and volume of credits at the right price

How to navigate new market regulations such as CORSIA which will increase the demand and price of high quality credits

Moderator:

Margaret Morales, Director, Carbon, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Allister Furey, CEO, Sylvera

Mark Kenber, CEO, VCMI

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.