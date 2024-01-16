How Magic Spoon CEO knew it was time to transition from DTC to in-store retail

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Gabi Lewis, the co-founder and CEO of the cereal company Magic Spoon. Lewis spoke to the duo about finding product-market fit and locating investors who were bullish on helping him disrupt the market.

He also talked about:

How he transitioned from being an e-commerce brand to being sold in stores

Where he finds inspiration for his recipes

Creating healthy alternatives to cereals, we all know and love

After the conversation, Dom and Becca hopped back on the mic to talk about what they thought about the company and this new wave of millennial food options inspired by nostalgia.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us:

On Twitter On Instagram Via email: [email protected]

Or check out one of our sister podcasts: